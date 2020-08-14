Cardi B says she didn’t expect “conservatives and Republicans to be talking about ‘WAP'”

Cardi B has admitted that she didn’t expect a reaction from conservatives and Republicans to her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration ‘WAP’.

Released last Friday (August 7), ‘WAP’ has already come to the attention of a number of conservative figures in the US including The Daily Wire‘s Ben Shapiro, who was subsequently mocked by Cardi after he read out the lyrics to the song and expressed his disapproval over its message on his show.

Cardi was asked in a new interview with i-D about the reaction from conservative corners to her song, which, she said, was something that she was “really surprised by”.

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial,” she said. “I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.

“I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world…”

The Bronx rapper added that the reaction “doesn’t make me angry, it makes me happy”.

“They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”

In another interview this week, Cardi acknowledged that she has been inspired by Beyoncé‘s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’ in the making of her own second album, saying that her forthcoming record will “have my ‘Lemonade’ moments, my personal relationship moments”.