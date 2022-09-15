Cardi B donates £87,000 to her old school during surprise visit

Cardi B made a surprise visit to her old middle school to announce a $100,000 donation (£87,000) for after school activities.

Sharing footage of her visit to the Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights on Instagram, Cardi can be seen suggesting the money be spent on “something fun, maybe a music program”.

“This school means a lot to me, more than any school I’ve ever been to. The decisions you make now are very pivotal,” she continued.

Writing alongside the clip, Cardi B said she tried to “do this last year but couldn’t because of all the COVID rules at the time.”

HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022

“This middle school, IS 232 in the Bronx [and] has a very special place in my heart,” she continued. “It turned me from an 11-year-old girl into a little teenage adult. Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly due to our circumstances and our environment. While some young teens still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast.

“Like a lot of these kids, I went through so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today. I hope my donation can help create an amazing after school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through life.”

She went on to say she’d also visited differed schools and programs throughout Queens and Brooklyn. “ I love being able to help young kids however I can,” she added.

Cardi B also teased something she’s been “working on for the past two years. It’s something super close to my heart and I can’t wait to share very soon.”

Earlier this year, Cardi B revealed she wants to collaborate with Lil’ Kim for her upcoming album, and wants to write a mixtape with her husband Offset.