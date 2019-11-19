Cardi B drops impressive new freestyle: “Just a little something till I finish up the album”

"I be in a mansion and you be in my mentions"

Cardi B has posted a new minute-long freestyle on Instagram in the build-up to her new album.

The video shows the rapper at home in front of various food items, and concludes with the line: “It’s just a little something till I finish up the album.” The clip ends with Cardi yelling the words “suck my dick” as she celebrates delivering the freestyle perfectly. Watch the clip below.

While the rapper has been busy on appearing on reality TV show Rhythm + Flow, as well as working on new music, it’s also been confirmed that she’ll be acting in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9.

The franchise’s star Vin Diesel broke the news on October 22 when he posted an Instagram video of himself with the rapper on set in the UK.

“I know I’m exhausted, we gave every single thing we could for this movie, we put it all on the table, put it all out there,” he says to the camera. Cardi agrees: “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gon’ front, this gonna be the best one.”

Deadline confirmed that she has landed a small role in the movie. The artist recently appeared in Hustlers alongside stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Ozuna – with whom Cardi B has collaborated in the past, most notably on the DJ Snake song ‘Taki Taki’ – will also appear in Fast & Furious 9 and contribute to the movie’s soundtrack.