Cardi B “feeling so hopeless” trying to help Offset through his grief over Takeoff

Cardi B has said she is “feeling so hopeless” in attempting to help her husband Offset through his grief over his late Migos bandmate Takeoff.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. The rapper’s funeral took place in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11.

Last month, Offset – who married Cardi in 2017 – paid tribute to Takeoff on social media. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote in the note, adding: “My heart is shattered.”

According to People, Cardi recently opened up about the couple’s difficult period in a now-deleted voice note on Twitter.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she explained.

“I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitised, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherfuckers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy. Oh sympathy’.”

Cardi continued: “And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.

“Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely… schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”

Elsewhere in the message, Cardi told her followers to “stop trying to make points” or offer advice in the wake of Takeoff’s passing. “We’re not in the mood to be fucking playing around with y’all,” she said.

Cardi wrote in a previous tribute to the late artist: “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Meanwhile, Quavo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”.