Cardi B forced to postpone what would have been her first starring movie role

Cardi B has been forced to postpone what would have been her first starring movie role.

Cardi was due to star in Paramount Pictures comedy Assisted Living, but a week before production was due to start, the rapper was forced to back out of the production according to Deadline.

Cardi was due to play a “low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime”, who goes on to hide out in her grandmother’s retirement home, per the film’s official synopsis.

Advertisement

However, the movie’s cast and crew were reportedly told last week that Assisted Living is being put on hold for the foreseeable future – although they are hoping to resume filming later this year, Deadline reports.

The reason given for Cardi’s departure was her “overextended” work schedule. NME has reached out to representatives for Cardi for comment.

Cardi made her film debut in 2019’s Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez. Most recently, she also played a supporting role in F9: The Fast Saga.

Last week, Charli XCX recalled the time that Cardi B called her “Charli STD” on Twitter.

Charli appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on March 4, having released her latest single ‘Baby’ earlier this month (March 1).

Advertisement

At one point in the conversation, the singer looked back on her collaborative track with Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, ‘Girls’, which came out in 2018.

“It was one of those scenarios where we never actually met when we made the song,” Charli told Fallon. “We shot the music video separately, and we were sending verses and whatever.”

She continued: “And then she tweets the song, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Cardi B tweeted my name! This is huge!’ And then I check the tag, and instead of ‘Charli XCX’ it’s ‘Charli STD’ [Laughs]. There is an account [on Twitter] called Charli STD… I think Cardi tagged it not once, but twice.”

Charli went on to say that she “felt honoured” by the rapper’s mishap, adding: “If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it’s gotta be Cardi ’cause it’s iconic and I’m almost happy it happened. She can call me Charli STD whenever she wants.”

Meanwhile, Wireless Festival has announced the first names for its “biggest ever” event, with Cardi B headlining alongside Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and more.