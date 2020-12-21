Cardi B gives her approval to John Hopkins students’ mask-advocating ‘WAP’ parody

Cardi B has voiced her approval for a group of students from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who have created a parody of ‘WAP’ encouraging people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The students’ version of Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit collaboration, titled ‘Wear A mask Please’ and featuring the vocal group The Mental Notes, includes such lyrics as: “Safe and chic, seven days a week / Wear a mask, please / Make that COVID curve weak.”

Accompanying the clip, the students wrote in the description: “Vaccines are on the way, but masks are still one of the tools we can use to slow the spread of COVID-19. Consider this video… mask-a-roni in a bop.”

You can watch the ‘Wear A mask Please’ video below.

Speaking to The Baltimore Sun, Nick Moran, the associate director for audience engagement at the school, said: “The pie-in-the-sky hope for the video all along was like: ‘What if Cardi B retweeted it?’”

Cardi did indeed retweet the clip last week, giving her approval to the students’ ‘WAP’ parody on Twitter.

“At the very least, I hope that people who are wearing masks get a good laugh out of it because, you know, we’re living in kind of a bleak time,” Noah Johnson, a senior computer science student who appeared in the video, added to The Baltimore Sun.

“I hope that people can see that there’s still fun to be had, and they’ll smile at the video.”

‘WAP’ was last week named as the top song in Google’s rundown of the UK’s most-Googled lyrics of 2020.