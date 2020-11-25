Cardi B, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers and more to play Mad Cool Festival 2021

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival has announced over 20 new names for its 2021 line-up, including Cardi B and Haim.

The new names follow the festival’s initial line-up announcement in July, led by The Killers, Foals, Twenty One Pilots and more.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about festival season 2021

Other new names set to play next year’s edition, which will be held between July 7-10, include Kings of Leon, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Peggy Gou, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Advertisement

Others on the first announcement included Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Deftones and Royal Blood.

⚡️💥💛🏄🏻‍♀️♣️ Cardi B, Kings Of Leon, The War On Drugs, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kali Uchis, MØ, Zara Larsson y 19 bandas más se unen a #MadCool2021. Muy pronto 2 nuevos headliners y muchas más sorpresas 🌞 🌴🎡🎶✨ Tickets 👉 https://t.co/kYvdqfdF46 pic.twitter.com/2wqWlhszkF — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) November 25, 2020

The first announcement for Mad Cool 2021 came on July 8, which marked what would’ve been the start of Mad Cool Festival 2020, which was cancelled back in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See the full breakdown of the new Mad Cool 2021 additions, day-by-day, below.

WEDNESDAY JULY 7

Cardi B

SFDK

Chloe Moriondo

Advertisement

THURSDAY JULY 8

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals

Kali Uchis

Peggy Gou

Black Bear

Thrice

Sleaford Mods

Reignwolf

FRIDAY JULY 9

Kings of Leon

The War on Drugs

Haim

MØ

Aviva

Phoebe Bridgers

Stephan Bodzin

Dream Wife

Higher Power

Yaeji

SATURDAY JULY 10

Zara Larsson

Editors

Leon Bridges

Sylvan Esso

Gang of Youths

Gus Dapperton

Easy Life

Upon the announcement of Mad Cool’s 2021 festival dates, organisers said that they hope to roll over “most of the artists” booked for 2020 to next year’s edition, though a number of “new names” would also be added to the revised line-up.

“We will be back next year with a new edition that we hope exceeds your expectations. Your loyalty demands that we do not disappoint you,” they wrote.

Read NME‘s investigation into a pandemic-proof festival season here.