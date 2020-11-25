Cardi B, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers and more to play Mad Cool Festival 2021

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival has announced over 20 new names for its 2021 line-up, including Cardi B and Haim.
The new names follow the festival’s initial line-up announcement in July, led by The Killers, Foals, Twenty One Pilots and more.
Other new names set to play next year’s edition, which will be held between July 7-10, include Kings of Leon, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Peggy Gou, Phoebe Bridgers and more.
Others on the first announcement included Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Deftones and Royal Blood.
⚡️💥💛🏄🏻♀️♣️ Cardi B, Kings Of Leon, The War On Drugs, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kali Uchis, MØ, Zara Larsson y 19 bandas más se unen a #MadCool2021. Muy pronto 2 nuevos headliners y muchas más sorpresas 🌞 🌴🎡🎶✨
Tickets 👉 https://t.co/kYvdqfdF46 pic.twitter.com/2wqWlhszkF
— Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) November 25, 2020
The first announcement for Mad Cool 2021 came on July 8, which marked what would’ve been the start of Mad Cool Festival 2020, which was cancelled back in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
See the full breakdown of the new Mad Cool 2021 additions, day-by-day, below.
WEDNESDAY JULY 7
Cardi B
SFDK
Chloe Moriondo
THURSDAY JULY 8
Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals
Kali Uchis
Peggy Gou
Black Bear
Thrice
Sleaford Mods
Reignwolf
FRIDAY JULY 9
Kings of Leon
The War on Drugs
Haim
MØ
Aviva
Phoebe Bridgers
Stephan Bodzin
Dream Wife
Higher Power
Yaeji
SATURDAY JULY 10
Zara Larsson
Editors
Leon Bridges
Sylvan Esso
Gang of Youths
Gus Dapperton
Easy Life
Upon the announcement of Mad Cool’s 2021 festival dates, organisers said that they hope to roll over “most of the artists” booked for 2020 to next year’s edition, though a number of “new names” would also be added to the revised line-up.
“We will be back next year with a new edition that we hope exceeds your expectations. Your loyalty demands that we do not disappoint you,” they wrote.
Read NME‘s investigation into a pandemic-proof festival season here.