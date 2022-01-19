Cardi B helps cover funeral costs of Bronx fire victims

Cardi B has pledged to help cover funeral expenses for the families of the 17 people who died in a Bronx apartment fire earlier this month.

On January 9, a blaze broke out in a Bronx apartment block caused by a malfunctioning portable electric heater. The fire took the lives of 17 people, including eight children.

According to the New York Mayor’s office, Cardi B is partnering with Mayor Eric Adams’ Bronx Fire Relief Fund to help pay for the burial costs of those whose lives were lost in the fire.

“When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi said in a statement.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Mayor Adams spoke on Cardi’s pledge in his own statement. “The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another. We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.

“The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

The Bronx Fire Relief Fund has received thousands of grassroots donations, as well as support from business and philanthropic community partners. So far, the fund has raised more than $2.5million (£1.83million).

If you are interested in donating to the fund, you can do so here.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has revealed that she is currently at work on new music.

The Bronx rapper told fans last April that she was “going away for a very long time” in order to finish her second studio album. Last month, she revealed that she’ll release the ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ follow-up at some point in 2022.