Cardi B hits back at claims she just makes music for TikTok dances

Cardi B has denied claims that she makes music solely for dance trends on TikTok.

The rapper, who released her new single ‘Up‘ on Friday (February 5), has responded to comments online that suggest she engineers her music to inspire viral dance challenges. A new dance craze for ‘Up’ is currently sweeping social media.

Cardi reacted to one comment, which many including herself appeared to misread as criticism (“there’s a difference between becoming a challenge and forcing a challenge on people, that’s what the people mean”), by saying she’s never instigated any dances.

“I never forced a challenge. I never offer MONEY or prices for no challenge,” the rapper wrote on Twitter yesterday (February 8). “I never even posted hey guys do a challenge for my song. People do it cause they want to sooo miss me wit that shit. I pay ya to show me when I told some1 ‘hey do a challenge for my song'”.

I never forced a challenge. I never offer MONEY or prices for no challenge .I never even posted hey guys do a challenge for my song .People do it cause they want to sooo miss me wit that shit .I pay ya to show me when I told some1 “ hey do a challenge for my song “ https://t.co/hIp8RtgScV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 8, 2021

It wasn’t me who started the wap challenge.I didn’t even knew how to the dance that’s why I never did the challenge in the first place .How ya mad that these female rappers songs becoming tiktok challenges because people genuinely wants to dance to it. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 8, 2021