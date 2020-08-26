Cardi B hits back at DeAnna Lorraine for saying the world needs less of her and more of Melania Trump

Once again, Cardi B and ‘WAP‘ have made its way back into the American political discourse, after the rapper has fired back at a conservative commentator for saying the world needs less of her – and more of Melania Trump.

DeAnna Lorraine, conservative commentator and ex-Republican congressional candidate who lost spectacularly to Nancy Pelosi in the 2020 California primary election, took to Twitter during the Republican National Convention to compare Melania Trump favourably to Cardi.

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” Lorraine tweeted.

Advertisement

Cardi responded, saying “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”, referring to the First Lady’s past as a model.

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

“No, that’s a total & complete lie,” Lorraine retorted.

“What’s not a lie is that you are absolutely destroying America’s youth with your lyrics and should be ashamed of yourself.”

No, that’s a total & complete lie. What’s not a lie is that you are absolutely destroying America’s youth with your lyrics and should be ashamed of yourself. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

Cardi B later tweeted a censored, topless photo of Melania, captioning it: “This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin.”

Advertisement

Lorraine also outlined other problems she has with the ‘WAP’ rapper, including her past, her lyrics and her relationship with husband Offset.

Cardi B: -drugged & robbed men during her time as a “stripper”. -raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth. -her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that it’s okay to stay with a cheating man. …and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her! — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

Cardi has yet to respond to Lorraine any further at the time of writing.