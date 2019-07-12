Cardi B hits out at Jermaine Dupri: “I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend”

The record producer compared female rappers to strippers

Cardi B has responded to Jermaine Dupri’s comments on “strippers rapping” with a fiery clapback.

In a recent interview with People Now, the hip-hop producer shared his thoughts on the new wave of female rappers. While he took the time to applaud Da Brat for her efforts, Dupri isn’t impressed by today’s biggest stars, slamming emcees like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion for sounding the same.

“I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who’s the best,” he said.

It didn’t take long for Bardi to hit back at Dupri. Taking to Instagram, the rapper defended her raunchy lyrics, claiming her sexually explicit numbers are what her fans want from her. She also explained that whenever she tried to rap about other topics, she’d have to bear the brunt of barbs thrown her way.

“First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend, and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear,” Cardi said.

“When I did ‘Be Careful’, people was talking mad shit in the beginning, like, ‘What the fuck is this? This is not what I expected. I expected this, I expected that.’ So it’s, like, if that’s what people ain’t tryna hear, then, alright, I’mma start rapping about my pussy again.”

Cardi also called out Dupri and music blogs for brushing aside female emcees who don’t rap about sex – Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah and Oranicuhh were a few rappers that Cardi urged her followers to check out. “I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs, play these girls,” she said.

In other Cardi news, she shared a snippet of a new track in celebration of her daughter Kulture’s first birthday. In a social media post yesterday (July 11), the rapper explained that the song was recorded just a day before she turned in her Grammy-winning debut album, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’.

She also recently dropped an NSFW music video for her latest single, ‘Press’. In April, Bardi hinted that her sophomore album could arrive later this year – so keep your eyes peeled.