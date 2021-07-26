Cardi B hits out at “queerbaiting” claims in ‘Wild Side’ video

Cardi B has hit back at accusations of “queerbaiting” she has faced following the release of the ‘Wild Side’ music video.
The singer faced accusations of using the LGBTQ+ community for her own gain following the release of the clip, which sees her embracing Normani while naked.
The rapper, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Offset, subsequently said the term could force artists to divulge details about their private lives.
“You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden “queer baiting” is the new word & people use it to the ground!,” Cardi wrote on Twitter.
“I don’t like this new “queer baiting” word.I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about.If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women? (sic)”
Cardi previously addressed the issue after she featured on the track ‘Girls’ alongside Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX in 2018.
“We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shit with a lot of women!,” she said.
“I thought the song was a good song and i remember my experience.”
Cardi B initially announced her pregnancy while on stage at the BET Awards last month.