Cardi B indicted by grand jury over New York strip club brawl

Her charges will be revealed next week.

Cardi B has been indicted by a Grand Jury in New York over a strip club brawl she was allegedly involved in last year.

The rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, faced misdemeanour charges which stem from a brawl at a club in August last year, when she allegedly threw bottles and chairs at two bartenders.

According to TMZ, the grand jury has indicted Cardi on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

She previously rejected a plea offer from the Queens district attorney’s office over the incident.

It was previously alleged that she ordered members of her entourage to attack two of the club’s bartenders – sisters Jade and Baddie Gi – using bottles and furniture.

