Cardi B indicted by grand jury over New York strip club brawl

Cardi B has been indicted by a Grand Jury in New York over a strip club brawl she was allegedly involved in last year.
The rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, faced misdemeanour charges which stem from a brawl at a club in August last year, when she allegedly threw bottles and chairs at two bartenders.
According to TMZ, the grand jury has indicted Cardi on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.
She previously rejected a plea offer from the Queens district attorney’s office over the incident.
It was previously alleged that she ordered members of her entourage to attack two of the club’s bartenders – sisters Jade and Baddie Gi – using bottles and furniture.
As TMZ also reports, Jade Gi suggested the attack was linked to Cardi B’s suspicion that Jade had a physical relationship with the rapper’s husband, Migos’ Offset.
Reports say that both bartenders were injured but refused medical attention. Cardi B claims that the incident was a “spontaneous” brawl sparked by a thrown drink.
The lawyer for the alleged victims, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ: “[Cardi B] continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this. But it doesn’t matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B … if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice.”