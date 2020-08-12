Cardi B joins OnlyFans “to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumours and connect closer with fans”

Cardi B has partnered with the online subscription platform OnlyFans “to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumours and connect closer with [her] fans”.

OnlyFans, the subscription site that “enables content creators to monetise their influence” and is already known for housing adult content, have signed the New York rapper to their platform, where fans will be able to subscribe to see her posts and broadcasts for $4.99 (£3.82) a month.

In a press release, OnlyFans explained that Cardi will use her platform on their site “to release behind-the-scenes content, address ongoing rumours, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans, and much more.”

Cardi confirmed the partnership in an Instagram post last night (August 11), revealing that she’ll be premiering behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot of her recent Megan Thee Stallion collaboration ‘WAP’ on her OnlyFans account.

“I wanna know what my fans would like to see there, what type of content you guys want to see. We’ll be talking about personal stuff,” Cardi said in the above Instagram video in reference to the future content of her OnlyFans page.

She added: “Just straight up, real-life content shit. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life, I’ma be addressing certain shit in there. Everything you wanna know, ask the question and it will be a topic on my OnlyFans.”

Earlier this week, Cardi mocked US right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro over his response to ‘WAP’.