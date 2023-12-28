Cardi B, LL Cool J added to ‘New Years’ Rockin’ Eve’ line-up

Cardi B and LL Cool J have been announced as the latest additions to the 52nd Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve line-up.

The rappers are among many artists who will be featured on the annual New Year’s Eve programme, with LL Cool J taking the Times Square stage in New York City and Cardi B beaming in from Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The programme will also feature performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury and Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Advertisement

In addition, Post Malone has been announced to perform his ‘Austin’ highlight, ‘Chemical’, from Las Vegas, and NewJeans will be joining the festivities from South Korea with performances of their ‘Get Up’ hits, ‘Super Shy’ and ‘ETA’.

The countdown programme is scheduled to air on ABC on Sunday, December 31 at 8PM Eastern Time, and will be co-hosted for the 19th time by Ryan Seacrest alongside Rita Ora in Times Square, New York. In addition, E! emcee Jeannie Mai will take over as host during the portions aired from Hollywood, in the Pacific Time zone.

NewJeans’ appearance on the programme marks the fourth time a K-pop act has been featured on Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve, following in the footsteps of BTS, J-Hope and Tomorrow X Together, and marks the first time a female K-pop group will perform on the show.

Earlier this year, LL Cool J participated in various celebrations of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, including a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs and a special programme entitled A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop.

During the summer, LL Cool J also embarked on his first headlining tour in 30 years, bringing along the likes of The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Common, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi and more.

On the other hand, Cardi B used her feature during this year’s MTV VMAs to make the live debut of her latest Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, ‘Bongos’. In July, Cardi B also threw her microphone at a fan who hurled a drink at her, during a performance of ‘Bodak Yellow’ in Las Vegas.