Cardi B matches fans’ charity donations following backlash over $88,000 purse

Cardi B has made a number of charitable donations, matching the amounts fans have been giving to various causes.

Shortly before pledging to do so, Cardi had been responding to backlash from a number of Twitter followers who were criticising her for saying she wanted to buy a purse worth $88,000.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

“Donate 88k to a charity for people that need help right now….u know the people that buy your music to perhaps get thru these shitty times,” one response to the initial Tweet read.

“I understand your pain. Or you could donate that money to a food bank and get the tax write off and still buy a very nice purse,” read another.

In response, Cardi tweeted examples of a number of charitable donations she’s made during the coronavirus pandemic, including a $1million donation to coronavirus relief earlier this year, and a donation of 20,000 meals to New York medical workers.

She also said she’s been financially supporting “7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side [and] a whole bunch of cousins” during the pandemic.

Following her responses, Cardi said she would match any charity donations to fans who wanted to give money to a preferred organisation.

Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much …Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

“Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation. Lets match energy,” she said.

Charities Cardi said she has donated to so far include a charity drive in memory of late actress Naya Rivera, an independent youth outreach centre in Killeen, Texas, The Center for Antiracist Research, and non-profit civil rights advocacy organisation Color Of Change.

Advertisement

Last week, meanwhile, Cardi defended her use of the word ‘retarded’ following backlash from followers.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, female artists, we have it hard.’ But we do fucking be having it mad hard!,” she said. “Like, how you gonna cancel me for calling myself retarded?”