Listen to Cardi B’s defiant new song ‘Press’

Her first solo single since October's 'Money'

Cardi B has dropped her defiant new track ‘Press’ – listen to the song below.

‘Press’ is Cardi’s first solo single since October’s ‘Money’, which followed on from her April 2018 debut LP ‘Invasion of Privacy’.

The Bronx rapper has now released her first solo material of 2019 with ‘Press’, which you can listen to below.

Cardi has also recently collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars, City Girls and her husband Offset.

Last week, the rapper was forced to postpone a series of North American shows to aid her recovery from her recent plastic surgery procedures.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” the rapper’s representative Patientce Foster explained. “Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

Those gigs are expected to take place in September, a month ahead of her scheduled appearance at Austin City Limits Festival. Cardi was recently named on the bill alongside the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Childish Gambino, and Billie Eilish.

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus clarified her apparent ‘feud’ with Nicki Minaj after the former appeared to voice her support for Nicki’s rival Cardi during her performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.