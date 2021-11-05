Cardi B offers to officiate Kal Penn’s wedding: “I’ll get my suit”

Cardi B has offered to officiate Kal Penn’s wedding to partner Josh Hall, after the actor mentioned on Twitter that he had seen her on a recent flight.

Kal Penn – best known for his role as Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar films – tweeted that he saw the rapper on a flight to Los Angeles.

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA,” he said. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.”

Penn’s tweet caught the rapper’s attention, who replied: “First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……. let me know.”

Penn replied: “You’re the best. Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy shit let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!”

I’m down I’ll get my suit https://t.co/MUpALOsLVQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

Cardi B officially earned her license as part of her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries. The rapper officiated a wedding for a same-sex couple on National Coming Out Day, with the help of Raven-Symoné during the ceremony.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, she wrote: “By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck.”

Penn recently shared the news of his engagement to his partner of 11 years in his new memoir, You Can’t Be Serious. In an interview with People, the actor discussed his decision to share their relationship, which marks the first time he has spoken publicly about his love life.

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn said. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

This isn’t the only social media interaction that has earned Cardi B some attention in recent months. In October, she discovered that You actor Penn Badgley was a huge fan of hers.

After a clip from a press conference was shared online, in which Badgley praises the rapper, Cardi B retweeted it and wrote: “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

Elsewhere, Cardi B was recently announced as the host of this year’s edition of the American Music Awards. Cardi is up for three awards this year, earning nods for Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favourite Hip-Hop Song and Favourite Music Video (the latter two both for her single ‘Up’).