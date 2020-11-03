Cardi B officially calls off divorce proceedings with Offset

Cardi B has officially called off her divorce with husband Offset, less than two months after first filing in court.

First reported by TMZ, and now confirmed in Fulton County, Georgia court documents, the contested divorce case between Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (Cardi B) and Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset) has been dismissed in a motion by Cardi’s lawyers “without prejudice” – meaning that a divorce suit on the same grounds could be made again.

The move isn’t a surprise, after Cardi B shared a video to her Instagram Live page last month, saying she no longer intended to divorce her husband.

“We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are,” she said.

“We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional-ass relationship. We are the same way.”

Cardi deleted her Twitter account after the video was posted, citing backlash from fans on her decision to get back together with Offset.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother fucking Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something,” she said in a new Instagram Live video, which has since expired.

“I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” she continued.

“I didn’t put my divorce out there, a fucking court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

The pair got married in secret on September 20, 2017, and announced it in an on-stage proposal that month. Cardi gave birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus in July of 2018, but the relationship was plagued by rumours of Offset cheating. They announced a split in December 2018 before reportedly getting back together the following year.