Cardi B has explained why she is endorsing Joe Biden for the US 2020 presidential race.

The rapper, who is celebrating the release of her collaborative music video ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion, spoke to SiriusXM‘s Sway today (August 7), about her political choice.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper said: “It’s either, like, we go with Joe Biden or Donald Trump. I’d rather go with Joe Biden. I have spoken to Joe Biden before. I think he gets it. I don’t know if it’s sympathise, but I think that he understands what we want.

“I think he understands that what we want are simple things, you know what I’m saying? We’re not asking for much, we just asking for certain shit.”

Biden announced his candidacy for the Democratic party earlier this year ahead of the election set to take place in November.

She added: “You know, I told him that it’s like, we just tired of fucking fake promises, with everybody acting like they care.

“I hope you care. And I’m just ready to see a change. I think if Trump wins again, I will literally… have a fucking mental breakdown. I think I will be sad and crying, no lie. Because I think everybody will. Like, we just tired. We’re tired.”

Earlier today, both Cardi and Megan became trending topics online after they released their raunchy music video for Cardi’s comeback song.

‘WAP’ marks Cardi B’s first original release for 2020 and is a follow-up to Megan Thee Stallion’s March record, ‘Suga’, which featured the hit track ‘Savage’.

The music video also featured reality TV star Kylie Jenner and singers Rosalía and Normani.