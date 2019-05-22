Cardi B postpones shows to recover from plastic surgery

A representative for the rapper confirmed that the gigs would be rescheduled

Cardi B has postponed a number of her upcoming shows in order to fully recover from her recent plastic surgery procedures.

The Bronx rapper has been forced to pull a series of gigs this week in order to aid her recovery. She explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she underwent cosmetic breast surgery following the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018, and told a crowd at a recent show in Tennessee that she had also received liposuction (via CNN).

Confirming the postponement of the shows to PEOPLE yesterday (May 21), Cardi’s representative Patientce Foster said: “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

Among the affected shows was yesterday’s El Paso County Coliseum gig and a slot at the upcoming 92Q Spring Bling Festival, which was due to take place in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday (May 24). That gig has now been rescheduled for September 8.

Cardi’s gigs at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday (May 25-26) have also been rescheduled for September.

Cardi B was recently confirmed as one of the star performers at October’s Austin City Limits festival.