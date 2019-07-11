Cardi B drops song snippet to celebrate her daughter Kulture’s first birthday

Her child with Offset turned one yesterday

Cardi B’s daughter with Offset, Kulture Kiari Cephus, turned one yesterday (July 10) – and to celebrate the occasion, the rapper unveiled part of an unreleased song.

Bardi posted a snippet of the song on Instagram, accompanied by a heartwarming slideshow of Kulture. On it, Cardi raps about the stress of being pregnant while working on her debut album, and how the scrutiny of the press and the public have affected her.

“Hearing public opinions about my private decisions / And there right there, see, is enough to drive you crazy,” she spits. “Complete strangers talking about my baby / Coming from people that never used to check for me / They brought opinions but nothing off the registry.”

See the post below:

In the caption, the 26-year-old rapper thanked her followers and friends for wishing Kulture a happy birthday. She also recounted the origins of the song, which was recorded only a day before she turned in her debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’.

The track didn’t make it to the album, though, “’cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it”, the rapper explained. “Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy.”

The beat samples the song ‘Love is Blind’ by Eve, who gave Cardi permission to use it. “I was so grateful! She a real one!” she said.

Cardi dropped her last single, ‘Press’, in May, which was swiftly followed up by a music video. Bardi has also teased her next album, saying she wants to release it later this year.