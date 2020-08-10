Cardi B praises Nicki Minaj for “dominating” the music industry

Cardi B has praised Nicki Minaj for “dominating” the music industry, in what’s believed to be an indirect shout out to the rapper.

Cardi didn’t mention Nicki by name, but seemingly referenced her when speaking to Apple Music about how female rappers controlled the music scene when she was growing up.

“When I was younger, when I was eight… No wait, I’m lying. When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers,” she said.

“And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rapper.

She then added: “Then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating,” a comment that seemingly referred to Minaj.

Cardi continued: “You never know if there is ever going to be a drought. You never know when people get tired of all the female rappers or people just stop… I don’t know, promoting them.”

The praise comes after the pair previously clashed in public, reportedly brawling at a party in September 2018.

Last week, Cardi also teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for their new single ‘WAP’.