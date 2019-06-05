Cardi B pulls out of Parklife Festival 2019

The rapper was due to headline the Manchester festival this weekend

Cardi B has pulled out of her performance at Parklife Festival 2019, organisers have confirmed.

The rapper was due to headline the Manchester festival this Saturday (June 8) but has since cancelled her set as she recovers from plastic surgery.

The ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ star recently postponed shows in the US under doctor’s orders to let her body heal from cosmetic breast surgery and liposuction. Despite playing the Summer Jam festival in New Jersey last weekend (June 2), she has now cancelled all further shows.

In a statement shared on their social media channels, Parklife organisers said: “As some of you will have seen, Cardi B was forced to cancel some performances in May. The Parklife team have just been notified that Cardi now also needs to pull out of Parklife this weekend. As such there will be some changes to the previously advertised lineup, stage splits, and times. We are working on this currently.”

They went on to apologise for the late notice, explaining that they had “only just” had confirmation from the rapper’s team that she would no longer be performing. They added that the fully updated schedule would be available on the official festival app from 7pm on Friday (June 7).

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In a recent Instagram video, Cardi told fans she would be doing no other shows after Summer Jam. “The thing is I can not take no planes,” she said, explaining that flying made her body “swell up”. “So I’m gonna do Summer Jam and after that, that’s it.”

She added: “I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict and I get paid a lot of money for these shows. I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

Last week, Cardi released her latest single, ‘Press’. It is her first solo release since October’s ‘Money’.