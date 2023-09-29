Cardi B recalls visiting FDR’s house: “It was such a moment for me”

Cardi B has opened up about her poignant trip to former US president Franklin D. Roosevelt’s house.

The rapper recently partook in Hot Ones, a popular YouTube show where celebrities eat increasingly spicy wings and are asked increasingly difficult questions.

Host Sean Evans asked Cardi about her favourite memory of being interviewed by David Letterman, and she responded by recalling her visit to FDR’s house: “Anybody loves me, knows me, I love FDR, and I love Eleanor Roosevelt.”

In an emotional tone, she continued: “You know, how he got us through the Great Depression, won a war, only president that got elected four times, while he’s in a wheelchair. As I grew up reading about Eleanor Roosevelt, she had a very sad life.

“When I went to her house, she had a different house from her husband. FDR’s mama, she was always around, and she didn’t really like that. Eleanor wanted to have space, just like me; I want my own space all the time.”

Cardi also discussed her fascination with World War II, saying: “I saw the room where Churchill and FDR was talking about the nuke. That is crazy to me! Like, I’m really here!

“I don’t know why; I’m obsessed with war. I’m obsessed with World War II. Like, I love World War I. But World War II, I’m obsessed with just learning everything about it. So for me to be in the same room that Churchill and FDR was discussing the nuke, it was just such a moment for me.”

She added: “Y’all probably think I’m crazy, but it was just like [awed whispering] ‘I love this’.”

Cardi has previously spoken about her love for FDR; in 2018, she said: “He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

In other news, Cardi B recently shared a sweet message to her husband Offset while celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.