Cardi B releases graphic video for ‘Press’ – watch

"Press, press, press, press, press / Cardi don't need more press"

Cardi B has shared the music video for her song ‘Press’, which cuts between scenes of death, sex, and violence.

The ‘Invasion of Privacy’ rapper, who released the song in May, acts in the video which sees her put on a very public trial for murder. The video cuts to scenes of Cardi and dancers in fleshy body suits that leave little to the imagination, as well as courtroom drama moments and a grisly cell murder.

Cardi performed the track at the BET Awards last week in which she also teamed up with husband Offset for a rendition of their ‘Father of 4’ collaboration, ‘Clout’.

‘Press’ comes amid several collaborations in 2019 for Cardi, including ‘Please Me’ with Bruno Mars, ‘Rodeo’ with Lil Nas X, and ‘Wish Wish’ with DJ Khaled and 21 Savage. ‘Money’ was her last solo single, released in 2018.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In other news, Cardi has pleaded not guilty following her indictment by a Grand Jury in New York over a strip club brawl that she was allegedly involved in last year.

The rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, faced misdemeanour charges which stemmed from a brawl at a club in August last year, when she allegedly threw bottles and chairs at two bartenders.

According to Reuters, Cardi pleaded not guilty yesterday (June 25) at the New York Supreme Court in the borough of Queens in a 30-minute hearing.