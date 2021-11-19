Cardi B releases new track, ‘Bet It’, from soundtrack for ‘Bruised’

Cardi B has released a new single, ‘Bet It’, lifted from the soundtrack for Netflix film Bruised, which has been released in full today.

The bass-heavy trap track comes packed with quick-paced verses from Cardi, who on social media said she “loved working on this with [Halle Berry] and all of the amazing artists that contributed to the soundtrack.

“We really making history with this one.”

Listen to ‘Bet It’ below:

Bruised is a forthcoming sports drama starring Halle Berry, who is also making her directorial debut. Berry and Cardi B are the executive producers and curators of the soundtrack, which also includes contributions from H.E.R., Saweetie, City Girls, Latto and Flo Milli. The film arrives on Netflix on November 24.

“I can’t wait to show it. I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it,” Berry told Variety earlier this month. “So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

‘Bet It’ is the first release from Cardi B since her February single ‘Up’. She has since teamed up with Lizzo on the latter rapper’s first single for the year, ‘Rumors’, as well as Normani for ‘Wild Side’, Migos for ‘Type Shit’ and Summer Walker for ‘Bitter’.

The rapper also announced the birth of her second child with Offset in September.