Cardi B responds to ‘Family Guy’ namedrop: “I’m so irrelevant”

Cardi B has reacted to her name being dropped in the latest episode of Family Guy.

The ‘WAP‘ rapper joked that she is “so irrelevant” in a quote Tweet of the clip in question, which is taken from episode 8 (Pawtucket Pat) of season 19.

In the episode, which premiered on Sunday (December 6), Brian Griffin is being interviewed for a writing job at a local website. The interviewer asks Griffin about his previous work, to which Griffin responds: “Cardi B tweeted something and I retweeted it with this, this, this, this, this.”

Advertisement

NME ranked the rapper’s mega hit ‘WAP’ feat. Megan Thee Stallion as the Number One song of 2020 in its round-up earlier this week. El Hunt wrote that the song is “dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age” and the “titan track drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”

Elsewhere, Cardi today (December 11) picked up Billboard’s Woman Of The Year award for 2020, and was presented with the gong by Breonna Taylor’s mother.

Cardi has been a strong advocate for justice in the case of Taylor, a 26-year-old who was shot and killed by police officers raiding her Kentucky home with a “no-knock warrant”, on suspicions that her home may have been used to receive drug packages.