Cardi B responds to rumours that she and Offset are “back together”

Cardi B has responded to rumours that she and her husband Offset have got back together.

The rapper couple have been married since September 2017, although they didn’t confirm their marriage until June 2018. They have two children together, Kulture Kiari Cephus Almanzar and Wave Set Cephus Almanzar.

Earlier in their marriage, there were reports of Offset allegedly cheating on Cardi, which led to the two separating in December 2018. “I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi B explained at the time. “We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault.”

Cardi then filed for divorce in 2020, claiming that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” However, a month later, the ‘WAP’ rapper decided not to go through with it: “The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

After Offset last month denied rumours of cheating on Cardi with rapper Chrisean Rock and the pair announced their latest split, Cardi has now confirmed that the pair are not “back together” despite spending New Year’s Eve together.

Speaking on a Spaces livestream on X/Twitter, Cardi said: “I want to be clear to you guys, because you guys are making your assumptions, and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth.

“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d**ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.”

She added: “We was both in the same club, and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, he’s in his section. So it’s like, ‘Man, just f**king come over here. Let’s just chill. We’re having a good time.’

“The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f**king the night long,” Cardi went on. “We need to work on our sh*t, we need to work on our communication, there’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”

“It’s a fun night, then guess what, the next day we’re arguing, the next day I’m blocking. The next thing you know, we aren’t talking for four days. I don’t want to keep that cycle going.”