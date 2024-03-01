Cardi B samples Missy Elliott on new single ‘Like What (Freestyle)’

Cardi B has shared a brand-new single called ‘Like What (Freestyle)’ – you can listen to it below.

The track, which marks the New York rapper’s first release of the year, contains a prominent sample of Missy Elliott’s 1999 single ‘She’s A Bitch’ from her album ‘Da Real World’.

“Classy and a cunt/ Blocks and money gettin’ spunt/ Like, like what?/ Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want/ If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is, ‘Yes’/ Bitch said she wanna be my opp, God bless,” Cardi raps in the first verse.

‘Like What (Freestyle)’ is accompanied by an official video directed by Cardi’s husband Offset. The visuals see the star lounging around the pool at a mansion and participating in a photoshoot.

At the end of the clip, we see the following message displayed onscreen: “This is just the beginning… stay tuned.” Watch here:

Fans continue to await official news on Cardi’s yet-to-be-announced second album following numerous delays. Her debut full-length effort, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, arrived back in 2018.

In 2022, the rapper revealed that she was at work on new music in a “ghetto ass studio” before saying that she had “no choice” but “to put [her next album] out” at some point in 2023.

Among Cardi’s releases last year was ‘Bongos’, her collaborative single with Megan Thee Stallion. The pair gave the track its live debut when they performed together at the MTV VMAs last September.

In other news, Cardi B recently responded to rumours that she and Offset had got back together. The couple have been married since September 2017, although they didn’t confirm their marriage until June 2018.