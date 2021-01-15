Cardi B says it cost $1 million to shoot the ‘WAP’ music video

Cardi B has claimed that it cost an eye-watering $1 million (£732,000) to shoot the music video for ‘WAP’.

The video for the hit collaboration between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion arrived back in August, with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Normani joining the pair in an elaborate mansion.

Cardi revealed the staggering numbers behind the ‘WAP’ shoot on Twitter as she shared the cost for some of her most popular videos after initially claiming that the video for her 2017 major label debut single, ‘Bodak Yellow’, cost just $15,000.

Advertisement

“Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . (sic),” she wrote.

She then explained how the costs spiralled with ‘Money’ and ‘Please Me’, before revealing the hefty price tag for ‘WAP’.

Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Naaaa honey ….Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! https://t.co/7M2hFezoe9 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

She wrote: “Naaaa honey ….Money cost 400K, Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! (sic).”

Advertisement

It comes after the ‘WAP’ video smashed YouTube records for the biggest-ever debut week for an all-female hip-hop collaboration, gaining over 325 million views to date.

Cardi is also said to have spent $100K alone on coronavirus testing as the video was shot in the middle of the pandemic.

‘WAP’ was named NME‘s number one song for 2020, with our ranking describing it as “the titan track that drenched the entire year”.

Cardi also recently gave her blessing to a parody of the track from medical students at John Hopkins University, which stressed the importance of wearing face-masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.