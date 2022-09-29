Cardi B says recent court case cost her “multi-million dollar” ‘Call of Duty’ deal

Cardi B has revealed that she was unable to take a “multi-million dollar” deal she had on the table with Call of Duty publishers Activision due to a recent court case she was involved with.

In July, the rapper indicated a collaboration with the video game was on the way, when references to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 made their way into the video for her Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration ‘Hot Shit’. Activision later then appeared to confirm the collaboration on social media, tweeting photos from the clip.

However, according to Cardi herself, the deal was nixed when she was unable to appear in a planned shoot due a court appearance.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” the rapper tweeted on Wednesday (September 28). “I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

In another tweet, Cardi confirmed that she was “wasn’t able to do the shoot on time” due to having to appear in court a “couple weeks ago”. See those tweets below:

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time https://t.co/WpDSToxvub — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 28, 2022

Earlier this month, Cardi plead guilty to two charges stemming from her involvement in a pair of brawls at a New York strip club in 2018, from which two bartenders at the New York venue alleged the rapper had orchestrated and participated in assaults against them.

Pleading guilty to misdemeanour assault and reckless endangerment as part of a deal which saw her avoid a criminal trial and potential jail time, Cardi was sentenced to 15 days of community service, and agreed to abide by three-year protection orders for the two victims.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi said in a statement at the time. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.’

The Kanye West and Lil-Durk assisted ‘Hot Shit’ followed Cardi’s 2020 mega-hit ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion, along with last year’s ‘Up’. All three songs are expected to appear on the rapper’s forthcoming second album – the follow-up to 2018 debut ‘Invasion of Privacy’ – details of which are so far still relatively scarce.