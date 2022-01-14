Cardi B says she felt “extremely suicidal” over YouTuber’s “false” rumours

Cardi B has said that she felt “extremely suicidal” after a YouTuber allegedly published “false” rumours about her.

The rapper brought a libel case against blogger Tasha K – real name Latasha Kebe – for uploading videos about her having herpes and HPV in 2018 and early 2019.

Cardi claims that Kebe ran a “malicious campaign” to taint her reputation, making what the star calls “highly offensive” claims that she cheated on her husband Offset, had herpes and HPV, worked as a prostitute and used cocaine.

Speaking during the fourth day of the trial yesterday (January 13), the New York artist said that “I felt extremely suicidal” (via Billboard).

Cardi went on to say that she felt “helpless” as Kebe continued to broadcast alleged lies to her almost-1million YouTube followers. Cardi said she had also developed fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines as a result.

“Only an evil person could do that shit,” she told the court.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Cardi told jurors that said she had never felt suicidal before, struggled to be intimate with her husband and eventually decided to see a therapist due to the distress caused.

When questioned by Cardi B’s attorneys earlier in the trial, Kebe reportedly told jurors that she knowingly published lies about the rapper in order to generate income for her business (via Law360).

The case cited one online post that referred to Cardi B as “Herpes B”. Per Billboard‘s report, Cardi “flatly denied” that she has herpes.

She also recounted a time she shared an image of herself kissing her daughter Kulture on the lips. Cardi said this led to some fans expressing their concern in the comments section due to the herpes rumour.

The trial has been adjourned until next Tuesday (January 18).

Speaking previously to Rolling Stone, Cardi’s lawyer said: “My client does not have HPV and herpes. Two of the defamatory statements at issue are the vile, false, and highly offensive statements by the defendant that my client has herpes and HPV, and we provided these [STD testing] records 14 months ago in support of my client’s claims.”

Cardi’s lawsuit added: “None of the aforementioned statements about plaintiff are true. Plaintiff was never a prostitute or a user of cocaine. Plaintiff has never, and does not now, have herpes, nor has she had herpes outbreaks on her mouth.”