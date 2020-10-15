Cardi B says she has decided not to divorce Offset

Cardi B has shared a video in which she claims that she is no longer divorcing her husband Offset.

It was reported last month that Cardi had filed for divorce in court documents in Georgia. The two married in secret on September 20, 2017.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of shit,” the rapper said at the time.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

Now, Cardi has posted a video to her Instagram Live page in which she says she is no longer divorcing her husband.

“I’m just a crazy bitch,” she said. “One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the fuck up. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no dick. We’re just really typical, two young motherfuckers who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctionnal-ass relationship. We are the same way.”

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been plagued by rumours of Offset’s cheating, and they announced a split in December 2018 before they reportedly got back together the following year.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the rapper and Megan Thee Stallion‘s collaborative single ‘WAP’ won’t be in contention at next year’s Grammy Awards and will instead be submitted this time next year for the 2022 Grammys ceremony.