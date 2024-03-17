Cardi B says she scrapped her verse for Ice Spice’s ‘Munch’ due to anxiety

Cardi B has shared that she wrote a verse for Ice Spice‘s ‘Munch’, but scrapped it out of anxiety.

In a new interview with Complex, Cardi B revealed why she hasn’t dropped new music in a while, blaming anxiety. “I just feel like I lost myself like with everything like, you know like a lot of like music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music,’ Cardi told Complex. “Last year, I barely dropped music. I was just afraid to do everything.”

She added: “I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything. I was afraid to do everything.”

Advertisement

The Bronx rapper revealed her anxiety also affected how she felt about her verse with Ice Spice. Cardi teased the ‘Munch’ remix back in 2022 but at the time noted it would be unreleased, saying it was “just having fun”.

Now, Cardi has opened up about her verse, saying: “I love the record,” she clarified, “I did not like how I sound. You know it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it look… I was like, ‘They’re gonna drag me and they’re going to drag the song bad.'”

Cardi B is getting ready to release her second album this year, saying she had “100 songs” to choose from: “I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say [stop me]. If I do a song, I’m gonna just fucking drop it.”

Her debut album ‘Invasion Of Privacy‘ was released in 2018, which NME gave four stars: “Overall, this is a remarkably confident and compelling debut from a superstar who’s put in the graft. “My little 15 minutes lasting long as hell, huh?” she boasts nonchalantly on final track ‘I Do’. On this evidence, it’s going to last a lot longer yet.”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice is also set to drop new music soon as she recently confirmed her album ‘Y2K’ is finished.

Advertisement

In other news, Cardi B joined Madonna on stage during the final show of her five-night run in Los Angeles as part of the pop icon’s ‘Celebration’ tour.