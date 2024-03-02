Cardi B says she’ll release her second album this year – and has “100 songs” ready

Cardi B has said she is releasing her second album this year, telling fans that there are “100 songs” ready to go.

Yesterday (March 1) saw the New York rapper return with a new single called ‘Like What (Freestyle)’, marking her first track of 2024. Later, she took to Instagram Stories to tease the much-delayed follow-up to 2018’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’.

“Look how long I’ve had this fucking record for,” Cardi explained as she scrolled through numerous files titled ‘Cunty’ on her computer. One of the documents was dated January 27, 2023.

The ‘WAP’ artist went on to promise that she would share the record at some point this year. “I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say [stop me]. If I do a song, I’m gonna just fucking drop it.”

She continued: “Well I’ve got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement.” Cardi captioned the clip: “January 2023 …. I really got like 100 songs 😂😂😂.” Watch the video in the post below.

Cardi B via Instagram stories: “I’m dropping my album this year so stay tuned for the announcement.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/GAMRPuHTu7 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) March 1, 2024

In 2022, the rapper revealed that she was at work on new music in a “ghetto ass studio” before saying that she had “no choice” but “to put [her next album] out” in 2023.

She said back in April 2019 that she was “really trying” to get the LP ready for release later that year.

Among Cardi’s projects last year was ‘Bongos’, her collaborative single with Megan Thee Stallion. The pair gave the track its live debut when they performed together at the MTV VMAs last September.

In other news, Cardi recently responded to rumours that she and Offset had got back together after confirming their split last December. The couple have been married since September 2017, although they didn’t confirm their marriage until June 2018. Cardi reportedly filed for divorce in 2020, but then decided not to go through with it.