Cardi B says she’s had her bum injections reversed: “It was a really crazy process”

Cardi B has revealed that she had 95 per cent of the plastic surgery in her bum removed this summer.

Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi warned young fans against getting enhancers in that area, saying (via People): “In August I got surgery and I removed 95 per cent of my [biopolymers].

“If you don’t know what it is, it’s ass shots. It was a really crazy process. All I’m going to say is that if you’re young — if you’re 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass’, so you result to ass shots, DON’T!”

Saying that she was addressing the topic because “a lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth , I got my body done,” Cardi went on: “When it comes to BBLs [Brazilian butt lifts], if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right.

“If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

In 2019, the rapper postponed a number of live shows in order to fully recover from plastic surgery procedures.

She explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she underwent cosmetic breast surgery following the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018, and told a crowd at a recent show in Tennessee that she had also received liposuction (via CNN).

Elsewhere, Cardi was recently threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission.

It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared on Halloween.