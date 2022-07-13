Cardi B scales a skyscraper in new music video for ‘Hot Shit’

Cardi B has shared the music video for her latest single ‘Hot Shit’, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The video was directed by filmmaker Lado Kvataniya, marking the first time he and Cardi have worked together. It depicts the rapper atop of a skyscraper, as well as walking down the side of it, while Lil Durk performs his verse from atop a submerged car underneath a bridge.

Later in the video, a masked figure dances in front of a motorcycle during West’s verse. Due to the figure never revealing their face, which is covered by either a helmet or a cloak for the entire video, it is unclear whether it is actually West himself in the clip.

Watch the video for ‘Hot Shit’ below:

Cardi B released ‘Hot Shit’ on July 1. It marks the third single to be lifted from her as-yet-untitled second studio album, following 2020’s chart-topping ‘WAP’ (with Megan Thee Stallion) and last year’s ‘Up’.

In an interview with Zane Lowe following the release of the single, Cardi described West as “an amazing, sweet person”. “I wish a lot of people [could] have conversations with him so they could just see the real him,” she said.

Cardi B has also claimed to be at work on a collaboration with Lil Kim, and is tentatively planning a new mixtape alongside her husband, Offset. The rapper also recently appeared at Wireless Festival, where she was joined on-stage by Megan Thee Stallion for a performance of ‘WAP’.