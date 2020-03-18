Cardi B seeks royalties for being sampled in new ‘Coronavirus’ track

Cardi B has requested to be paid royalties after she was sampled in a new track called ‘Coronavirus’, which subsequently began to climb the US chart.

The New York rapper expressed her concern over the current global pandemic in a video posted to Instagram last week. “I’m telling you, shit is getting real,” she said.

Days later, a producer and DJ called iMarkkeyz ripped the quote to use in a new dance track inspired by COVID-19. After being officially released last Friday (March 13), ‘Coronavirus’ crept up to Number 9 on the US iTunes Chart yesterday (March 17).

As the song’s popularity increased, it also inevitably made its way onto TikTok and other social media platforms, where it was eventually spotted by Cardi herself.

Noticing ‘Coronavirus’ being blasted out in a club on one post, the star told her fans that she’d like her fair share of the song’s royalties.

“The fact that this damn coronavirus song is charting on iTunes … Hold on … let me hit the DJ up and [her record label] Atlantic so I can get my damn coins,” she said.

The song was sitting at Number 96 on iTunes’ Hip-Hop/Rap Chart before Cardi shared a follow-up post explaining that it had jumped to Number 11. “I’m glad yaaa having fun,” she wrote alongside the latter screenshot. You can see those posts above.

As Rolling Stone report, ‘Coronavirus’ jumped up to Number 9 on the overall iTunes US song chart yesterday. In an update, the outlet reported that iMarkkeyz is currently in talks with Cardi’s management team in order to strike a deal.

I might eat well do a damn music video 😩😂 https://t.co/C0cjeEuoQY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2020

Writing above the nightclub clip on Twitter, Cardi told her followers: “I might [as] well do a damn music video.” See that tweet above.

Last week, Cardi B also revealed that the release of her upcoming new single had been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Yesterday, her collaborator Andrew Watt – who worked on ‘Invasion of Privacy’ – confirmed he had tested positive for the virus.