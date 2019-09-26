“It happens really every day”: Cardi B opens up on sexual harassment incident on set of magazine photoshoot

In an interview for the show ‘Untold Stories Of Hip Hop’

Cardi B has sat for an interview for the new show Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, in which she opens up about an incident of sexual harassment she experienced on the set of a magazine photoshoot.

The rapper’s interview with Angie Martinez, the WE TV show’s host and executive producer, will air during the first episode, which premieres Thursday (September 26) at 10pm ET/PT.

In a preview snippet posted by Entertainment Tonight Online, Cardi recalls the incident: “I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his dick out. I was so fucking mad, and I was just, like, ‘This is crazy.’”

When asked by Martinez how she handled it, Cardi replied, “I was like, ‘You’re fucking bugging. You know what? I’m out.’” She also alleged that the owner of the publication dismissed her: “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’”

Watch the snippet below.

“When I see the #MeToo movement,” Cardi continued, “there’s girls from the hood, I know they went through the same type of treatment. Like, they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit shit. It happens, really, every day.” She also added that at this point in her career, she no longer experiences such harassment: “Oh, hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram. I’ll fucking violate.”

Cardi sat for the interview for Untold Stories Of Hip Hop the day after the 2019 Grammys, where she was awarded Best Rap Album for her debut ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, Martinez told the New York Post.

The rapper spoke on the #MeToo movement last year in an interview, in which she briefly brought up the incident. “A lot of video vixens have spoke about [sexual harassment] and nobody gives a fuck,” she said at the time.

“When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

Cardi B is set to appear alongside Post Malone as guests on a new song by French Montana. The track will be released today (September 26) at midnight.