Cardi B shares teaser clip of upcoming new single

Cardi B has shared a brief snippet of her upcoming new single – listen below.

The NYC rapper is primed to release the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ at some point over the course of this year. As yet untitled, the project features in NME‘s list of new albums to look forward to in 2020.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (January 6), one fan called on Cardi to “go work on the album”. In response, the star said: “I gotta eat breakfast first”.

I gotta eat breakfast first https://t.co/vZdRMSEIhV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

Soon after, another of her followers requested that she “spill some tea on the single” to tide fans over until the next chapter begins.

Cardi obliged, offering up a tantalising glimpse at her next track. The cut appears to feature the words “Don’t shake/ Earthquake“.

Further details on the song and LP are not yet known.

Since her last full-length, Cardi B has dropped standalone singles including ‘Press’ and ‘Please Me’. Back in November, she shared a minute-long freestyle described as “just a little something till I finish up the album”.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has said it is open to granting citizenship to Cardi B after she expressed concern over Donald Trump‘s recent airstrikes against Iran.

It came after the rapper questioned whether a move to Nigeria could be on the cards in order to avoid any revenge attacks.

“Naaaaa these memes are fuckin [emoji] but shit ain’t no joke!” she wrote. “Specially [sic] being from New York. It’s sad this man is putting Americans live [sic] in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”