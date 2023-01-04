Watch Cardi B ring in 2023 by singing Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’

Cardi B rang in the new year with a performance at a Miami nightclub where, shortly after the clock struck 12, she briefly sang Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’ a cappella.

TikTok user @lippyleah filmed the moment at at E11EVEN nightclub, sharing a video that shows Cardi – glass of champagne in one hand, microphone in the other – singing along to the band’s pop-punk hit, which originally appeared on their 2005 album ‘From Under The Cork Tree’. “… Anything you wanna hear / ’cause that’s just who I am this week,” Cardi belts out onstage, alongside husband Offset.

“Cardi B singing Fall Out Boy first thing after midnight on New Year’s Day is exactly how I wanted to start my year,” the fan who captured the occasion wrote alongside the footage. Watch that below:

Fall Out Boy have recently been teasing new material. In late November, the band took out a newspaper ad in the Chicago Tribune to indicate their eighth album was on the way. Last month, they sent fans cryptic postcards, launched a new website and released a claymation video featuring a snippet of new music.

On New Year’s Day, the band sent fans an email confirming that new music is indeed set to arrive in 2023. “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you,” they wrote.

Cardi, meanwhile, is still readying the follow-up to her 2018 debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’. Though yet to be announced, three singles have been released from the record so far: her 2020 mega-hit ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion, 2021’s ‘Up’ and last year’s Ye and Lil Durk-assisted ‘Hot Shit’. Last month, she also teamed up with Rosalía on a new remix of the latter’s ‘Despechá’.