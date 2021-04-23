Cardi B has hit out at a politician who called out her Grammys performance in a series of new tweets.

Cardi initially responded to tweet of a reporter who did a social media call out asking for people to get in touch with him if they had contacted their local congressman about the rapper.

“Smh! There’s People Dying,” Cardi tweeted, before sharing a video of Congressman Glenn Grothman who relayed that he’d received “complaints and rightfully so” about Cardi’s recent performance at the Grammys. He went on to say “Millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency.”

Cardi responded: “This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.”

“This is why people gotta vote, elect better people cause you got these dum asses representing states.”

Earlier this month, Cardi B hit out at Republicans for their perceived silence in the wake of Daunte Wright’s death.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed during a traffic stop in the US city of Brooklyn Center last weekend. Police Chief Tim Gannon, who has since resigned from his post, told reporters on April 12 that the officer who fatally shot Wright mistakenly drew her handgun instead of a Taser.

His death has sparked outrage and protests in Minnesota and across the US, and came during the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd in May 2020 – which took place just 10 miles away from the scene of Wright’s death.

On April 14, Cardi tweeted a one-minute video which saw her questioning US Congress members of the GOP who have verified social media accounts on Twitter. She began the clip by addressing recent body-cam footage from December which saw U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario being pulled over in Windsor, Virginia as he was driving his brand new SUV.

“This past week we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a fucking dog by cops, got maced, got thrown to the floor,” Cardi said. “Mind you, this man served this country — over some fucking license plates, that these motherfuckers couldn’t see temporary license plates.”

Addressing Wright’s death, she added: “We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years, mistaked [sic] a gun for a taser.

“And my thing is, where the fuck are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest on this motherfucking app. Y’all not saying nothing, y’all not complaining, y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America beside the police. Y’all have been very silent! What’s going on?”

Earlier this week, former-police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges against him – second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – by a jury after they deliberated the case for almost nine hours.