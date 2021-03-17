Cardi B tells Candace Owens “I’m on top” in heated Twitter exchange over ‘WAP’

Cardi B and US conservative commentator Candace Owens have gone head to head on social media again, lashing out at each other in an hours-long flurry of tweets.

The back-and-forth between the rapper and the right-winger began when Cardi sent out a tweet that sarcastically celebrated her Grammys performance of ‘WAP’ making Fox News.

Cardi shared a clip of Owens’ March 16 appearance on Fox News, where the political commentator said the rapper’s performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards signified “corrosion” and “the end of an empire”.

Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap https://t.co/g7AX947RMb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Owens responded on Twitter, calling Cardi a “cancer cell to culture”. She added, “Young black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package.”

Just @ me next time, directly. You are a cancer cell to culture. Young black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as “empowerment”. I’m one of the few that has courage to tell you the truth. You should thank me. https://t.co/qvYriScfWm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Owens continued to tweet attacks on Cardi, calling her “a part of a larger cancer that is manifesting in black culture” and labelling her Grammy performance “disgusting”. Owens also said that Cardi has “transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman”.

Cardi initially responded to Owen’s comments with nonchalance, and sarcastically commented on how Owens was giving the song more exposure: “I don’t know why Candy is so bothered by ‘WAP’… I hope you speak more about ‘WAP’ I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum”.

Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy. She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales 😜 STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

But the two soon began to debate wider issues including the roles of women in the household, their differing perceptions of the Trump family and the roles of Black women within US society in general. The heated comments also got personal, with Owens and Cardi firing off tweets about the other’s sexuality and marital status.

And as a black woman you should know better then that .You know Deum well America made caricature of black women only being good in the kitchen and taking care of children also known as the “mammy” https://t.co/EwLVNCeCx8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Owens then accused Cardi and her team of using Photoshop to fake tweets by Owens and news pieces about her. Cardi countered with threats to sue Owens, saying “Candy girl now why you lying when you can simply Google your tweet” and “I should sue you for saying I’m photoshopping shit”.

Candy girl now why you lying when you can simply Google your tweet.I should sue you for makin it seem like I photoshop something when there’s dozens of articles on it and you was trending on Twitter cause of it in November. https://t.co/XlIbC4fA7Y pic.twitter.com/VvwASqNnvd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Didn’t you just tweeted that Me and my team are photoshopping shit to take you down and now your saying that the blog was wrong even if you was trending in November all day cause of the tweet? Which one is it ?I should sue you for saying I’m photoshopping shit https://t.co/v9JuUeG3dT pic.twitter.com/pyLsfbwBOZ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

In response to a fan asking “If Cardi B is so beneath Candace Owens, why does Candace continue to have Cardi’s name in her mouth?” Cardi simply said, “I’m not beneath her. I’m on top.”

I’m not beneath her .I’m on top 🍆 https://t.co/t4vzT8G3oi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 17, 2021

Cardi and Owens had previously traded words on Twitter last September, sparring over Cardi’s interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

After Cardi and Megan’s performance of ‘WAP’ at the Grammys, the song again came under fire by US conservative commentators, echoing the right-wing backlash to the track last year when it was released.

Me when the Republicans and conservatives have Temper tantrums cause of WAP every month 😅😩 pic.twitter.com/g2dqjDdMNx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Both Cardi and Megan had both responded to the 2020 backlash to ‘WAP’. Cardi mocked Ben Shapiro’s disapproval of the song and said she didn’t expect right-wing figures to fixate on the track.

Megan also said last year she was “taken aback” by the backlash to ‘WAP’. “If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it,” she told TIME Magazine. “Tune out, ’cause I didn’t ask you to tune in.”