Cardi B tells David Letterman she has a “responsibility” to talk about politics

Cardi B has discussed how she feels a “responsibility” to talk about politics during a new interview with David Letterman.

The rapper is one of the guests on the new season of Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, joining the likes of Billie Eilish and more.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the fuck out of my platform,” Cardi told Letterman in a clip from the new episode, which you can watch below. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” Cardi went on. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”

Watch the clip below.

Last year, Cardi B hit out at “insane conservatives” after her single ‘Up’ hit Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The comments came after right-wind pundit Candace Owens previously said the rapper’s performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy Awards signified “corrosion” and “the end of an empire”.

“I forgot to thank the insane conservatives that was eating me up the whole entire week,” Cardi noted. “Y’all brought traffic to my Grammy performance…. This shit brought streams not only to ‘WAP,’ but also to ‘Up.’”

Other conservative figures, such as Ben Shapiro, have previously criticised ‘WAP’ due to its explicit content, with Megan Thee Stallion saying she was “really taken back” by the reaction.

In December 2020, Megan said that the controversy came from a place of “fear and insecurity”: “Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body.”