Cardi B to feature on new Anitta track, ‘Me Gusta’

Cardi B has announced she is featuring on a forthcoming track from Brazillian pop artist Anitta titled ‘Me Gusta’. She will feature alongside fellow rapper Myke Towers.

The track is set for release this Friday (September 18), with Cardi revealing her collaboration in an audio post on Twitter overnight.

“I really love this song. When I first heard this song – you know me, I have to hear a song like three times. I don’t get on a song the same day I hear it, I got to listen to it a couple of times,” Cardi said on Twitter.

“As soon as I heard his song… I kept repeating the hook in my head.”

Prior to the announcement, Anitta teased the collaboration with Towers and another undisclosed artist on her social media two days ago.

Okay… now everybody knows "Me gusta" is coming next Friday.

Also everybody knows @myketowerspr is featuring on that.

What you DON'T know (and also I didn't until last week when my manager surprised me) is that we had another AMAZING artist join the track. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/FkznWdmaUh — Anitta (@Anitta) September 12, 2020

Anitta released her fourth studio album, ‘Kisses’, last year. NME gave the record four stars, saying “the Brazilian superstar has one eye on the English-language market with this fourth album, but it’s her Latin-pop beats that really impress”. This year alone, she’s released a handful of singles and featured on various others.

Last week, Cardi B shared the first look at behind-the-scenes footage of the music video for ‘WAP’. The nine-minute clip shows Cardi and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion rehearsing the choreography and meeting the snakes.