Cardi B to star in ‘Baby Shark’ movie with Offset and their children

Cardi B is set to reprise her role as Sharki B from Baby Shark’s Big Show! in new film Baby Shark’s Big Movie! alongside husband Offset and their children.

The rappers and daughter Kulture all appeared in the TV show, which first began airing at the end of 2020.

As Variety report, the trio will reprise their roles as Sharki B, Offshark and Kulture Sharki respectively in a new film.

Advertisement

The couple’s second child, Wave, will also get a role in the film as the character Wavey Shark.

A synopsis for Baby Shark’s Big Movie! reads: “When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.”

The film will premiere later this year on Paramount+, and will also feature other returning voices from Baby Shark’s Big Show! including Kimiko Glenn, Luke Youngblood and Natasha Rothwell.

While this movie news for Cardi is confirmed, the rapper recently shot down claims that she and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion want to play the lead roles in a modern remake of 1997 film B.A.P.S.

Her comments followed B.A.P.S director Robert Townsend’s recent interview with Slash Film. “I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake’,” he said. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do [the film?]’”.

Advertisement

On Twitter, in response to blogger Ken Barbie’s tweet, the ‘WAP’ rapper said: “I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….” she said. “Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video?… kiss kiss”.

In other news, Cardi B was a special guest at SZA’s sold-out Madison Square Garden gig and performed ‘I Do’ with the R&B star.