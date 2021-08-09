Cardi B will feature on Lizzo’s forthcoming single ‘Rumors’

Cardi B will feature on Lizzo‘s first single in two years, ‘Rumors’, which is set to arrive this Friday (August 13).

Lizzo shared the announcement with a video on her social media where she FaceTimes Cardi. “That’s who’s featuring, y’all. Period. It’s Harry Styles,” Lizzo joked in the clip.

“What the fuck? What’s going on? Why’d you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning,” Cardi responded.

See the post, and another confirming the collaboration, below:

‘Rumors’ will mark the first new music from Lizzo since she released her Grammy Award-winning 2019 album ‘Cuz I Love You’, which featured singles like ‘Juice’ and Missy Elliott collaboration ‘Tempo’.

In a five-star review, NME called the record “flawlessly genre-spanning” in which Lizzo proves “she’s not only the electric, complex pop star that the world wants – but also the one it needs”.

Last month, the singer revealed that she was in the studio with producer Mark Ronson and appeared to suggest she was working on a follow-up to ‘Cuz I Love You’.

Replying to a fan who enquired if an album was on the way, she sarcastically replied: “Absolutely not… I’m not making no fucking album. I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson.”

‘Rumors’ follows a string of collaborative releases from Cardi B in the last year or so. 2020 saw her team up with Megan Thee Stallion for mega hit (and NME‘s 2020 song of the year) ‘WAP’, which celebrated its first anniversary just days ago. This year, she’s featured on DJ Khaled‘s ‘Big Paper’, Migos‘ ‘Type Shit’ and Normani‘s ‘Wild Side’.

Back in February, Cardi also released a solo single titled ‘Up’. Along with ‘WAP’, it will feature on the rapper’s forthcoming second studio album.