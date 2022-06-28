Cardi B will release ‘Hot Shit’, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, this week

Cardi B has announced the release of a new single titled ‘Hot Shit’, which will feature guest spots from Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The song was confirmed in an advert that screened during the 2022 BET Awards last Sunday (June 26). Cardi later posted the ad to her own social media, revealing that the song would be released this Friday (July 1). You can take a look at that ad – as well as the single’s cover art – below, while pre-saves for ‘Hot Shit’ are available here.

My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨 Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘 pic.twitter.com/tMHJcAteum — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2022

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥 THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

‘Hot Shit’ will be Cardi’s third release for the year, though the first to list her as the lead artist. The rapper collaborated with Summer Walker and SZA for ‘No Love’ back in March, and joined Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 on ‘Shake It’ in April. The last release to have Cardi as lead artist was ‘Bet It’, which dropped last November as part of the soundtrack for the Netflix film Bruised.

The Bronx rapper told fans in early 2020 that she was “going away for a very long time” in order to finish her second studio album. She then revealed back in December 2021 that she will release the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ at some point in 2022, before revealing that she was at work on the record in a “ghetto ass studio”. In May, she told her fans that she had been experiencing “technical difficulties” with her new music.

Earlier this month, Cardi responded to criticism she received after confirming that two of her older songs – 2020’s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted ‘WAP’ and last year’s ‘Up’ – would appear on her upcoming album. “Imagine me not putting my OWN records on my album,” she tweeted, responding to Twitter users that alleged she was only including the songs on her record in pursuit of chart certifications.