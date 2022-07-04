Cardi B working on Lil’ Kim collab, planning mixtape with Offset

Cardi B has revealed she wants to collaborate with Lil’ Kim for her upcoming album, and wants to write a mixtape with her husband Offset.

“I want Lil’ Kim on my album,” Cardi said during an in-depth interview with Hot 97 before revealing she’s already “hit her up”.

Cardi B went on to explain that while she’s got a track in mind for the Lil’ Kim feature, she’s also “debating another song because I kinda want her on this one too.”

“What I really wanted to do was like an ‘Aunt Dot’ with her (Lil’ Kim’s 2014 track with Lil’ Shanice) but then I’m kinda debating, is that gonna be a little bit outdated? I just want the song I do with her, I want it to be like a super great comeback. I just don’t want to put her on my album on a song and it’s like, ‘Cool, yeah, she had a Lil’ Kim feature.’ I want this to be like her insane moment.”

“It just has to be, ‘Oh my god, they’re a great duo.’ That’s what I really want with Kim, like something that just makes sense.”

Last year, Cardi B came to Lil’ Kim‘s defence after people had been criticising the rapper on social media.

In another recent interview, Cardi B has revealed plans for a full-length collaboration with Migos member Offset after previously working together on Lil Yachty’s 2018 single ‘Who Want the Smoke?’ and ‘Clout’ from Offset’s 2019 project ‘Father of 4’.

“After I do this album, I do want to do a mixtape with my husband ‘cause I love how he raps,” Cardi told Power 105. “He could rap his ass off. I’m really, really a fan.”

She also shared plans to do a Spanish-language album in the future.

“I feel like that’s more pressure to me than anything, because that Latin world, they want it, but I feel like it’s not as easy as people think,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, you speak Spanish, you can just do a Spanish song.’ No. ‘Cause they’re a little bit different. That’s a different world right there but I wanna try it. Fuck it.”

Earlier this month, Cardi B released ‘Hot Shit’, a Kanye West and Lil Durk-assisted song lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming album.

She went on to call West “an amazing, sweet person”